This top shelf at a Danville Family Dollar, which normally holds hand sanitizing products, was completely empty on Thursday. Tia McQueen, an assistant manager, said that the last shipment sold out the day it arrived to the store.

 Caleb Ayers/Register & Bee

Customers at the Family Dollar on South Main Street in Danville are buying hand sanitizing products faster than employees can put it on the shelf.

A shipment that arrived at the store on March 6 was gone within the day, and many more customers have come in since then looking for the product. 

“Everybody’s asking for hand sanitizer," said Tia McQueen, an assistant manager at the store. 

Stores across the region are experiencing a surge in demand for cleaning supplies as residents prepare for COVID-19, a respiratory virus that has spread throughout the world, impacting the global economy and putting national sports leagues on hold. Though there have yet to be any cases of COVID-19 in the Danville and Pittsylvania County area, the number of positive cases continues to grow across the state, country and world. 

“My point of view is it is not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when," Chris Andrews, district epidemiologist for the Pittsylvania Danville Health District for the Virginia Department of Health, said on the spread of the virus. “It will get here eventually.”

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency Thursday and outlined some of the state's efforts to curb the spread of the virus. As of publishing time, the Virginia Department of Health has reported 17 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 throughout the state. In the United States, the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control reports that there have been more than 1,200 cases and 36 deaths. 

To help curve the spread within the state, Northam has banned state employees from leaving Virginia for official business, set up teleworking options, and canceled state conferences and large events for at least the next 30 days. Several national sports leagues have postponed, suspended and canceled events. Several Virginia school divisions have canceled school for the time being, while many universities are moving all classes to an online format. 

Since there are no confirmed cases in the area, neither Pittsylvania County or Danville public schools have closed doors at this point, following recommendations from the local health department. 

While the Register & Bee was talking to McQueen in Family Dollar, one customer came in looking for hand sanitizer while another looked for Lysol spray. Both products were sold out. 

At the Walgreens pharmacy on South Main Street, manager Robert Voneime said such items as hand sanitizers, toiletries and other cleaners have been in high demand. 

"We've sold out of a lot of those products," he said.

Andrews said people should make sure they have what the need, but cautioned that “people should try to avoid panic." 

At both Family Dollar and Walgreens, customers are buying products in bulk. Multiple customers at Family Dollar have bought hand sanitizer nearly by the dozen, McQueen said. 

“We’ve seen people coming in and buying and stockpiling," Voneime said. 

At the same time, there haven't been any major increases in the purchase of vitamins and immune system boosters, Voneime said. 

Managers at the Food Lion on South Main Street, the Dollar General on South Main Street and the Aldi on Riverside Drive said they could not comment for this story. 

In Aldi, the shelves were devoid of bottles of hand sanitizer, and there were low stocks of several other cleaning supplies. 

A spokesman with the Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart would not answer specific questions about trends in product sales at the two Danville locations, but a company statement said that "paper products, cleaning supplies and other items are in high demand as customers prepare for the possible impact of COVID-19."

Not all of the customer demand for cleaning products, however, is focused on the ready-to-use products. McQueen noted that many Family Dollar customers have bought rubbing alcohol and aloe vera gel to create their own hand sanitizer.

Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.

