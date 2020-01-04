An early Saturday morning fire destroyed a storage building in northern Danville, fire officials report.
The Danville Fire Department responded to the call at 150 Bernard Court about 4:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release. When crews arrived they found a freestanding storage building engulfed in flames.
The blaze was extinguished in about 10 minutes, the fire department reported. The building was a total loss.
No injures were reported. A short in an electrical circuit caused the fire, according to the news release.
