Staying in character all year, Carl and Anne Burke live the Christmas fantasy of Santa and Mrs. Claus

While the origin of the traditional Santa Claus is shrouded in myth and mystery, the origin of Danville and Pittsylvania County’s own Santa and Mrs. Claus clearly began with a motorcycle accident.
Retiring in 1999 after 34 years of teaching at Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, Carl Burke Jr., now 83, bought a Harley Davidson motorcycle so he and his wife Anne, now 82, could travel the country.
A short time later, though, Carl had an accident on the bike and broke his arm, foot and two ribs. Unable to shave because of the pain, Carl’s white beard grew long and people began to tell him he looked like Santa Claus.
“So I decided that’s what I would do, and the more I did it, the more people saw me,” he said. “It just kept mushrooming.”
Anne embraced the role of Mrs. Claus, and life became a Christmas fantasy.
They stay in character throughout the year, wearing red or green every day. Then when October hits and Christmas is on the horizon, life as Santa and Mrs. Claus gets really busy.
“We do photography sessions with children and with whole families. Some come in dressed in matching pajamas,” said Carl. “Then between Thanksgiving and Christmas we are busy almost every day.”
A busy schedule
The couple delight children at local day cares and churches, at the Harley dealership in Danville, World of Sports in South Boston, the URW Credit Union, schools, restaurants and private parties.
They also appear in the Chatham and the Lynchburg Christmas parades each year. They used to participate in the Danville parade until the city changed the date and time of the parade to a time that coincided with the Lynchburg one.
Carl belongs to the International Brotherhood of Real-Bearded Santas, which provides a background check each year and insurance, and Santa America, which brings Santas to patients with terminal illnesses.
“We haven’t this year, but some years we visit 12 to 15 hospice patients,” he said.
Their Facebook page at Virginia/Carolina Santa Claus lists all the events where they will appear.
Takes some work
Becoming Santa and Mrs. Claus takes both dedication and work. The two have attended Santa conventions in Lancaster, Pennsylvania; Branson, Missouri; Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; and Williamsburg.
Anne said it is at the conventions and schools that they learn the do and don’ts of being Santa and how to do such Santa-like things as storytelling.
They are proud that they graduated from the oldest Santa school in October — the Charles. W. Howard Santa Claus School in Midland, Michigan.
“It was on Anne’s bucket list,” Carl said.
Santa Cruises are another venue for Santas and Mrs. Clauses to enjoy each other’s company and learn how to channel the spirit of Santa better.
“We cruise with 50 or more Santa Clauses, mostly on Princess Cruise Lines,” Carl explained. “We tell the kids [who see us] that one of us is real, but we can’t tell you which one.”
Anne even wears an 1890s-style red-and-white striped bathing suit to lounge around the pool, while Carl dresses mainly in shorts and shirts that conform to the Santa colors.
Carl said the most frequently asked questions by the children are about Santa’s reindeer.
“I tell them that the reindeer stay at the North Pole and only fly that one magical night,” he said.
Anne says she will get the children to name the reindeer and, since her education was in elementary school music, she will sing to them. One of the favorites is a song that spells Santa’s name to the tune of the children’s song B-I-N-G-O. She also has puppets and sings to the hospice patients.
Although they can’t do it in the public schools, the Burkes will remind the children that Christmas is really the birthday of Jesus.
Long wish lists
Children bring wish lists of gifts to present to the Clauses each year.
“One girl brought an ad out of the paper and pointed out all the presents she wanted,” Carl said.
According to him, at the top of the wish lists this year are LOL Dolls, Legos, remote-controlled cars and trucks and American Girl dolls with Hot Wheels also making a big comeback. Trampolines and hoverboards have also been popular this season.
“Of course all the kids want video games and some want cellphones, but I tell them the elves aren’t good with electronics,” he said. “I tell them that I will do my very best, but I never promise anything unless the parents say it’s OK.” He makes sure the parents are close to hear what the children are requesting.
At a recent event at Nikki’s Restaurant, one little girl, Kayliegh Durham, asked him for a Gucci belt and dirt bike off a list she announced had 51 things on it.
Sophia Fouts also assured Santa that she also “has a very long list.”
“I tell them to make up a list and leave it beside some milk and cookies, and I’ll do the best I can,” he said.
The toughest age for a child to like Santa Claus and not have what Carl calls a “meltdown” about sitting in his lap is from 18 months to 2 ½ years,” he said.
“I don’t want a child to be terrified,” he said.
He and Anne always sit close together and Anne will often pull out little candy canes to entice the children onto her lap and then she will slip them over to Santa’s lap.
They are very careful about holding the children and Carl said he practices what he learned at Santa School — to keep his hands always visible.
The sad stories
Anne said that they also hear “really sad stories” from children each year.
“One girl said, ‘I just want to go home and see my mama,’” Anna said. “Another 5-year-old said, ‘Can you keep my daddy from dying?’ Another asked if we could get their family back together.”
They tell the children with such requests that they have a prayer book and will put their names in it.
“But mostly it’s happy,” Carl said.
Being Santa and Mrs. Claus is an expensive endeavor, so the couple charges a love offering when they appear at churches and then a standard fee if the event will be making a profit. A charge is necessary, Carl said, because of the costs of their costumes and the cost of travel.
“My pants are made in Hollywood and one of Anne’s velvet dresses cost $1,000,” he said. “Then we travel north to Lynchburg, south to Burlington in North Carolina, west to Martinsville and east to South Boston.”
After Christmas
The two end up their Christmas season with an annual event at the URW credit union on Lowe’s Drive, which is held the last business day before Christmas.
After that, they return to being normal people, even though Carl never shaves off his beard.
“And I don’t want him to,” Anne said.
By the time Christmas Day comes and goes, the two are tired and just spend a quiet day at home, finding a restaurant that’s open. They have three children and 13 grandchildren but usually don’t spend Christmas with them.
During the rest of the year, they have friends they met on a Santa cruise and they like to travel with them to such places as Branson and the Sight and Sounds Theatre in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. He has a goal of visiting the Ark Encounter in Kentucky.
“I will do this until I feel like I can’t do it anymore,” Carl said.
Anne added, “Until God wants us to do something else.”
He talks about cutting back a little, but “every year we add more people.”
They continue to make Santa believers out of the hundreds of children they delight each year.
“When the kids ask me if I am real, I tell them that if they are real, then I am real,” he said. “One kid at Dollywood told the Santa there, “I know you aren’t real because I know the real one and he’s in Danville.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.