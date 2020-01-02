A house on Holbrook Street that once was a lodge listed in a guide for African American travelers during segregation will get a state historical marker.
The marker also will commemorate a neighboring site that once had the Grasty Branch of the Danville Public Library system. The branch served African American patrons during segregation.
"I am very elated that we were able to obtain it," said Cynthia Polk, a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha's Alpha Phi Omega chapter in Danville who chairs its housing committee. Polk applied for the marker on behalf of the sorority about six months ago.
The Virginia Board of Historic Resources approved the marker during its most recent quarterly meeting Dec. 12. A total of 13 roadside signs for sites across the state were approved.
The Yancey House site at 320 Holbrook St. houses the sorority and served as a lodging place for African Americans. It was listed in the Green Book, a guide for African American travelers looking for friendly places to lodge and eat during segregation.
The building was donated by the Mary B. Yancey family to Alpha Kappa Alpha in 2006.
The Grasty branch, which was torn down, was adjacent to the Yancey House and served as the library for African-Americans in Danville.
"That demonstrates the length people went to prevent black and white patrons from socializing with each other," said Jennifer Loux, Highway Marker Program manager with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.
The historic resources board approved the marker for the site because it met criteria including historic significance beyond the city, Loux said.
"It needs to have significance on at least a regional, if not statewide, level and it ties to trends in American history," Loux explained of requirements needed to qualify for a historic sign.
The marker will be shipped to Danville by Feb. 7 and installed at a later date. An unveiling and dedication ceremony is also planned.
"It's very important to the African American community that especially children ... realize this is where African-Americans once used that building for a hotel or motel," Polk said of the recognition. "At one time we used that library."
Mayor Alonzo Jones said news of the approval and the installation of the marker will be a good beginning for 2020.
"What a way to start the year off," Jones said. "There's a lot of rich African American history in that community."
The Holbrook-Ross neighborhood, where the site is located, was one of the first in Danville for African American professionals. The Holbrook-Ross Historic District is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register.
The Yancey House provides Alpha Kappa Alpha a place to carry out its activities to improve the quality of life for children, Polk said.
Each year, the group provides 10 $1,000 scholarships for students heading to college. It also gives out clothing and food to needy families and provides tutoring for students needing help with school work.
