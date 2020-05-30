You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article.
A protestor stands in the middle of the tear gas confronting tactical officers at the intersection of Young St. and S. Griffin St. in downtown Dallas on Friday. People marched in protest of the in-custody death of George Floyd when they confronted Dallas Police tactical officers. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.
After the killing of an African American man this week in Minneapolis evoked riots that rocked cities across the nation, Hampton Wilkins, president of Wilkins & Co. Realtors in Danville, sent his longtime friend Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones a text message about how he wants to help the community unite and move forward.
“I have an idea for you and me to make a statement to the citizens of Danville,” he wrote in a text he shared with the Register & Bee. “It is about our special relationship, an old white man and our black mayor standing together side-by-side, an example of how things should be.”
Protests — some peaceful, but others extremely violent — erupted across a traumatized nation this week after video emerged showing a police officer pressing his knee into George Floyd's neck for several minutes even after Floyd stopping moving and pleading for air, The Associated Press reports. Floyd later died of his injuries. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday.
Dan River Region community, faith and government officials spoke Saturday against the injustice of Floyd's death, but believe that the rioting occurring across the country is not a viable resolution.
“Mourning George Floyd and supporting good law enforcement do not have to be mutually exclusive, said the Rev. Ernest Coppage Sr., the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Danville who spent 30 years in law enforcement in Baltimore before coming to Danville. "There doesn’t need to be 'sides' to this. We can fight injustice together.”
Since Floyd’s death on Monday, there have been four nights of protests in the Twin Cities since, with protests and even riots also arising in cities like Atlanta, Phoenix, Boston and Richmond in recent nights.
“My heart reaches out to the members of the Floyd family. As a chief of police, I express my utmost sympathy,” said Danville Police Chief Scott Booth, who noted that he is “disgusted” by Floyd’s death in what he sees as “a true tragedy.”
Though this took place in Minneapolis, riots and protests have occurred all across the country. As nearby as Richmond, people protested, rioted and burned vehicles and destroyed property while calling for justice in Floyd’s death. On Saturday, peaceful protests occurred in Greensboro, North Carolina, and Lynchburg, with people holding up signs calling for justice and reminding the world that black lives matter.
But many of the protests have turned violent. Protesters and authorities have clashed and looting and destruction have rocked cities across the country.
“Riots and violence and destruction of property is not a good way to solve the problems of our community,” said Larry Campbell Jr., member of Danville City Council, vice president of the local chapter of the NAACP and co-assistant pastor of Bibleway Cathedral.
Added Booth: “When it turns to rioting and property burning and the intentional harming of not just the police, which is certainly bad enough, but your fellow community members … I just think that’s horrible.”
Vic Ingram, who was elected to the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors this year and worked with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office for more than 30 years, said there are no excuses for the action of the officer who killed Floyd. But that doesn’t justify rioting or widespread anger directed toward police departments across the country, he said.
“I think that with the urban mentality of the rioters, a lot of times they just look for an excuse to riot and destroy others' property,” Ingram said. “That does nothing but compound a problem that was already bad enough.”
When asked about what he thinks the appropriate response is, Campbell said that communities need to pray and band together.
“The strongest thing they can do is to pray. Pray for the safety of our community and our nation," he said.
Jones said he has been closely following the news covering Floyd’s death and related protests over the last few days.
“My heart is so heavy because this can happen anywhere and everywhere, so we’ve got to find means of bringing people together,” Jones said.
Booth said that one of his biggest goals during his two years as Danville’s Police Chief is to build trust between the department and the community through community engagement and youth programs. But tragedies like this — though they didn’t involve anyone in the Danville Police Department — can erode public trust in police officers locally and around the country, Booth said.
“When something like that happens, it is ruinous to the profession and to our communities,” Booth said. “We have to start and work doubly to rebuild that trust.”
A statement issued Friday by Dana Schrad, executive director of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police echoed that same sentiment.
“We must strive to maintain the trust of the public, and a key to that trust is carrying out our duties and responsibilities in a lawful and reasonable manner in the name of community safety,” Schrad said.
Added Ingram: “Sadly that one bad police officer has cast a dim light on hundreds of thousands of good police officers, and it’s not fair,” he said.
Coppage said that part of the way police departments can maintain trust with their communities is by speaking out against injustice, like what was done to Floyd.
“We won’t hold our legitimacy if we don’t speak up for what is right, even if the price of saying it is high. We can’t expect our community members to trust us when things are good, if we don’t do the right thing when things are bad,” he said.
Booth said that now more than ever he is reiterating to his officers that protection and preservation of life are their primary goals. Events like this also push him redouble his efforts to focus on building relationships between the department and the community.
“Our role in a community is as our guardians. We’re not warriors out here,” he said.
Moving forward, local leaders say that building partnerships and strengthen relationships across lines is how the community can and should be responding to this.
“The thing that continues to run across my mind and I ask myself: what more is it that I can do as one of the leaders in this community to help bring about more unification, more togetherness, more education? We’ve got to work together,” he said.
Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.
