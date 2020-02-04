Dozens of area residents — most of them from Pittsylvania County — filled the Danville City Council chamber benches Tuesday night to voice their disappointment at the watered-down resolution passed by council two weeks ago in reaction to gun control legislation being discussed in Richmond.
"A lot of people walked out of here disgusted and did not like what happened," Danville resident Thomas Hall told councilmen.
Unlike previous meetings in which attendees calmly implored councilmen to pass a resolution declaring the city a Second Amendment sanctuary, statements from speakers were a little more strident.
"Strengthen your resolve and let the voice of the people you represent go to Richmond," said Frank Chambers, who lives in the Blairs community.
Statements from another speaker led Councilman Adam Tomer to challenge him.
Danville resident Gordon Lyles pointed out what he saw as a weakness in the resolution passed Jan. 21, in which councilmen unanimously declared their support of the U.S. Constitution.
"I think Danville should be a city that upholds the Constitution and defends it," Lyles said.
He told council he would like to make a motion to defend the Second Amendment and the entire Constitution.
But Tomer pointed out that the under the 14th Amendment, gay marriage is a Constitutional right. There is also a right to abortion, he pointed out.
"Are we going to take the position that abortion is something we want to defend?" Tomer asked Lyles.
Chambers, speaking after Lyles, said in response to Tomer that talking about the Bill of Rights is hardly a partisan issue.
Danville and Pittsylvania County are not going to allow local legislation to straddle the fence, Chambers added.
"A lot of citizens are taking it [the resolution] as pandering to both sides," Chambers said during an interview after the meeting. "It doesn't send the right message to Richmond."
At one point during the meeting, Mayor Alonzo Jones asked Second Amendment resolution supporters who live in Danville to stand. Less than half of the crowd stood. But nearly 2/3 of the crowd stood up when Jones asked how many live in Pittsylvania County.
