Sovah Health is accepting donations of handmade medical and protective supplies and equipment, the health system announced Friday.
Across the nation and in Virginia, personal protective equipment for health care workers is at a critically low level ahead of what's expected to be an increase in patients with COVID-19, the severe respiratory illness that's caused by the coronavirus.
In response to that — and questions from members of the community asking how they can help — Sovah Health is accepting donations for unused supplies including:
- Disposable face masks including surgical masks and earloop masks;
- Respirator masks rated N95 or higher;
- Face shields and goggles designed to protect eyes;
- Disposable gowns such as medical/dental gowns as well as impervious or isolation gowns;
- Disposable non-latex gloves;
- Disposable surgical caps;
- Disposable foot covers;
- Antimicrobial wipes;
- Clorox/bleach and
- Hand sanitizer.
Sovah Health isn't able to accept medical devices, medications or linens, a news release stated.
To arrange donation delivery, contact Sovah Health-Danville at (434) 799-2156 and Sovah Health-Martinsville at (276) 634-4944.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.