Sovah Health is accepting donations of handmade medical and protective supplies and equipment, the health system announced Friday.

Across the nation and in Virginia, personal protective equipment for health care workers is at a critically low level ahead of what's expected to be an increase in patients with COVID-19, the severe respiratory illness that's caused by the coronavirus.

In response to that — and questions from members of the community asking how they can help — Sovah Health is accepting donations for unused supplies including:

  • Disposable face masks including surgical masks and earloop masks;
  • Respirator masks rated N95 or higher;
  • Face shields and goggles designed to protect eyes;
  • Disposable gowns such as medical/dental gowns as well as impervious or isolation gowns;
  • Disposable non-latex gloves;
  • Disposable surgical caps;
  • Disposable foot covers;
  • Antimicrobial wipes;
  • Clorox/bleach and
  • Hand sanitizer.

Sovah Health isn't able to accept medical devices, medications or linens, a news release stated.

To arrange donation delivery, contact Sovah Health-Danville at (434) 799-2156 and Sovah Health-Martinsville at (276) 634-4944.

