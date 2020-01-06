Another solar project that will be utilized by Danville Utilities is under construction.
The Danville Farm solar project is a 12-megawatt facility off of Ringgold Road, which will be on a 185-acre plot of land at a former Ringgold golf course. The site should be operational around, said Jason Grey, director of Danville Utilities.
The project was developed by Durham, North Carolina-based Strata Solar Services, LLC and is being built by Vienna-based Ever Green Solar Services.
In addition to the Danville Farm project, the Irish Road Solar and Whitmell Solar projects, which combine to cover about 100 acres on State Road 703/Irish Road and provide 10 megawatts, is currently under construction and is expected to be completed in June, Grey said.
The first and only county utility-scale solar farm in operation is TPE Kentuck Solar LLC, a 6-megawatt facility that also provides power for Danville Utilities.
Combined, these three solar farms will provide 28 megawatts, which equates to roughly 6% of the city's power needs, or enough to power roughly 137,000 homes per year.
