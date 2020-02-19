Westover Drive area resident Sallye Hardy is prepared in case the power at her house goes out again.
"We have propane fireplaces, so we know we could stay warm," Hardy said Wednesday at her home at Westover and Parkway drives.
Her home went dark twice last week, at one point with the power remaining off for a day and a half.
About 3,500 customers in the Westover area of Danville were left in the dark two times last week, and the city warned then that more outages were possible.
But Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey said customers do not need to worry about longer power outages like the one seen recently.
"You're not going to see a 16-hour outage like you saw two weeks ago," Grey said Wednesday.
This time, unlike last week, there is a mobile substation at Westover. The prolonged outage then was because work crews had to move it from Kentuck to Westover and then get it up and running, Grey explained.
On Feb. 10, problems with two bad lightning arresters — the insulation used to protect the system from lightning — left a substation in Westover out of service. The city had to switch two-thirds of the nearly 4,000 customers to another substation.
Originally thought to take two to three hours to repair, city officials said the arrester damaged a transformer bushing, another form of insulation from surges, causing the issue to take longer to fix.
Crews had to bring in a mobile transfer unit to serve the roughly 1,200 customers who were were still left in the dark.
The following Friday, about 3,500 customers were without power again for about two hours because of an internal issue with the mobile substation.
That mobile substation is still serving residents and Grey does not know how long it will be needed until the city gets test results that will determine how much damage — if any — was done inside the transformer.
"We should have those results within the next week," Grey said.
The mobile unit, one of two recently bought for $2.6 million, is not designed to withstand events such as a vehicle crash or fallen trees, Grey reported last week.
When such an incident occurs, workers have to be dispatched to reactive the mobile substation, meaning Westover residents could see more frequent outages — especially during storms, Grey said last week.
"We will have people on call to react to downed trees or downed power lines, anything of that nature," Grey said Wednesday in case of such an event during the upcoming snowfall forecast for the area. The National Weather Service is forecasting up to 2 inches of snow Thursday. Temperatures are expected to drop into the low 20s Thursday night.
Christopher Poole, who lives on Hayes Court off Westover Drive with his mother, said she has been staying with his brother in another part of the city ever since last week's power outages.
"My mom is 89 years old and that's a big thing on her," he said of the power outages.
Poole said he will go stay with one of his siblings if the power goes out at his home again.
"It's just crazy, it's really crazy," he said of the outages.
His neighbors, Iva and Gaynelle Perdue, said they have candles, flashlights and a kerosene heater at the ready in case of another outage.
"I don't like it," Gaynelle said at the thought of the power going out. "I don't like the electricity being off for days."
