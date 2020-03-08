A Sunday afternoon fire damaged a home on Arnett Boulevard in northern Danville, the Danville Fire Department reports.

At about 1 p.m., firefighters responded to the call in the 300 block of Arnett Boulevard and found moderate smoke coming from the structure, according to F.D. Fowler, a battalion chief with the Danville Fire Department. The exact address was not immediately disclosed in the news release.

After helping the occupant out of the home, crews found a piece of furniture on fire inside and quickly extinguished it. 

While the home didn't suffer any structural damage, smoke from the fire made it uninhabitable. The American Red Cross is helping the resident.

The cause was "improperly discarded smoking materials," Fowler reported.

