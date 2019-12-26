Sitting in their front yard, brothers Iszac Romero, 14, and Zhantonio Lewis, 16, could only watch the smoke billow out of their family's brick home Thursday afternoon.
"I don't know, man," Romero, shaking his head, said quietly, when asked what he was thinking and feeling.
Shortly after 1:30 p.m., the Danville Fire Department responded to a 911 call from the 235 Plantation Road home to find heavy fire at the back of the structure, according to the fire department.
By the time the department had arrived to the home, which is down a winding, single-lane dirt and gravel road, the group of siblings and relatives living in the home had evacuated the house and were waiting in the front yard. The youngest of the group were 1 and 3 years old.
Their father was out of town on business and started on his way back when he heard about the fire, Romero and Lewis said.
A child was treated for smoke inhalation and transported to Sovah Health-Danville, according to a news release from the Danville Fire Department.
Romero said the fire originated in the bathroom. The fire sprung up so fast that none of them had time to collect any of their possessions on their way out.
The home suffered major fire and water damage.
Though he didn't get to grab his phone or any other possessions, Lewis said what he will miss the most are the memories from the home, where the family had lived for a year.
“I'm feeling depressed a little," he said.
Older brother Donta Miller, 21, who was at work when the fire started, said he hadn't thought much about losing his possessions.
“I don’t care about none of that. I just want to make sure [my siblings] are safe," he said.
Next door neighbor Kayla Combs was outside with the group of siblings, many of whom go to school with her children.
“It’s just sad to happen the day after Christmas," she said, sitting in one of the lawn chairs and holding the youngest child.
When the fire was at its strongest, the rising cloud of black smoke could be seen from miles away. Members of the Danville Fire Department, Danville Police Department, Danville Life Saving Crew and Danville Utilities all responded to the scene.
At least half a dozen firefighters took turns suiting up and entering the house to fight the fire, while others manned the trucks.
Hours after the fire, Miller, as he was gathering with the neighbors and a few others, said he was concerned about helping to provide a place for his siblings.
“Right now I’m just thinking about where my brothers and sisters are going to lay their head at," Miller said.
The Danville Fire Marshal's Office ruled the cause as "a child playing with fire," according to the release. The American Red Cross is helping the family.
