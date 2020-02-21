Danville City Councilman Sherman Saunders is running for re-election.
Saunders, who announced his intention to run Thursday, said he is proud of Danville's accomplishments and how the city has rebounded following tough economic times.
The city's partnerships with Pittsylvania County and other localities provide more promise for additional success in Danville, he wrote in his announcement.
Saunders' priorities are economic development and improving education.
He was vice mayor of Danville from July 2006 to December 2007, and mayor from 2008-16. He is also past chairman of the Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority.
Saunders retired from Pittsylvania County Community Action, where he served as executive director for Pittsylvania and Henry counties, and Danville and Martinsville.
Danville's City Council election is May 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.