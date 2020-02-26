James Lewis Motley is a staunch defender of his niece, the Danville woman accused in the death of her 3-month-old son last week.
"They charged her with murder," he said of Shantiequa Renea Woods on Wednesday. "She didn't do that though."
Woods, 30, of Garland Street, is charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse related to the death of Isaiah Woods. The infant died shortly after being taken to Sovah Health-Danville with multiple injuries on Feb. 20.
Woods went down to North Carolina to visit her boyfriend and that was the last Motley said he heard from her. Police report that it was at 161 Aberdeen Road in Ruffin, North Carolina, that Isaiah Woods sustained fatal injuries.
The uncle described Woods as a nice person who stayed with her father in a white single-story home on Garland Street. At the home, two children's bikes, one hot pink and the other blue, stood motionless on the front porch.
Still in disbelief about his grand-nephew's death, Motley said he his niece would never intentionally hurt her child.
"She didn't kill her baby," he said, continuing to shake his head. "I don't know what happened, but she didn't kill him."
Investigators have released little information about the circumstances of what killed Isaiah Woods. The mother "did intentionally commit an assault that resulted in serious physical injury," Rockingham County Sheriff's Office deputy Jonathan Cheek wrote in an arrest warrant. "BLUNT FORCE TRAUMA TO HEAD, TRAUMA TO TORSO RESULTING IN BROKEN RIBS, on ISAIAH WOODS."
Another family member, who identified himself as a cousin of Shantique Renea Woods, spoke kindly of her. He asked that his name not be put in the paper..
"She's a good person, I don't think she would do something like that," he said as he set a trash can at the curb of his Chatelaine Avenue home, where she used to reside.
Rockingham County Sheriff's Office spokesman Kevin Suthard, when asked how the infant was injured, said the case is still an active investigation and that he could not go into details about the events surrounding the incident.
Suthard, when asked, would not rule out the possibility of later charges against other people.
"It's an ongoing investigation, there could be additional charges," he said, "depending on the progression of the investigation."
He could not confirm whether investigators have talked to members of Woods' family.
"I believe our investigators know the biological father of the baby," he said. "We and Danville [Police Department] reached out to the biological father and made notification of the infant's death."
Woods is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility without bond.
