Danville City Councilman Fred O. Shanks III is seeking a fourth term on council.
A civil engineer and president of Shanks Associates, P.C., Shanks said in a prepared statement last week that he is a strong proponent of regional cooperation, especially between Danville and Pittsylvania County.
First elected in 2008, Shanks has served on City Council for 12 years and supports low taxes and less government regulation. He said he believes in the principles of the Founding Fathers.
"These [principles] have served our country well, making the United States a world leader for almost 250 years," he said in the statement. "I feel very strongly that states' rights, limited government, low taxes and fewer government regulations are essential to private-sector job creation, which drives our economy."
Shanks is chairman of the Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority and served 12 years on the Danville Planning Commission before serving on City Council.
