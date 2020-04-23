Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's plan to push back the May 5 municipal elections to Nov. 3 was presented as an amendment to the state budget.
The Senate passed the plan by for the day, effectively killing it. Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, led the effort, saying moving the elections to November would “void” local charters.
“We cannot make decisions based on hysteria,” he said.
Petersen is asking for a special session of the General Assembly to consider legislation that would require the Department of Elections to establish coronavirus-related voting guidance and to push the local elections to June 16.
In Danville, seats on City Council and the Danville School Board are up for grabs in the May election.
Northam could still push the elections back two weeks. The governor said in a statement late Wednesday that he will review the General Assembly’s actions on scheduling local elections and announce next steps soon.
Northam’s amendment also called for absentee ballots already cast to be discarded, which lawmakers opposed.
“It would be a horrible precedent to turn away ballots that have already been cast,” said Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County.
Similar sentiments were shared in the House, where the proposal passed narrowly. Del. Bobby Orrock, R-Caroline, said the move could disenfranchise voters who have already cast the absentee ballots.
The House ultimately backed the measure with some Democrats arguing that the delay is the only viable option to conduct the elections safely.
“Let’s not emulate those places where poll workers and citizens have contracted COVID-19,” said Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax. “There is a poll worker in Illinois who died of the virus, several people sick in Wisconsin. There is too much at stake.
