Emergency crews are currently searching a pond in Blairs for the second of two drowning victims from an incident that happened Sunday.

Crews pulled the first body from the pond, off Dodson Road, Sunday night.

The search includes police investigators, fire-and-rescue personnel and a dive team with the Danville Life Saving Crew.

Danville Life Saving Crew Chief Robbie Woodall said the team is helping the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office and Blairs Fire & Rescue at the scene.

The diving team was called out to the scene at 6:24 p.m. Sunday and were there until around 9 p.m.

“Our team was out there last night,” Woodall said. “They were back out there at 8 a.m. [Monday morning].”

About 16 diving personnel searched the area Sunday night, and about eight to 10 were at the scene Monday.

Woodall did not know the circumstances surrounding the drownings.

Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments