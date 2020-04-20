BLAIRS — When Jack Gery heard that a boat with two men in it had capsized in a pond at his neighbor’s property across the road Sunday, he did what he could to help.
He telephoned other neighbors in the rural area of rolling hills and spread out homes and they all rushed to the scene. But by the time they got there, there was nothing anyone could do.
One of the men had already disappeared into the pond’s depths and another was struggling and panicking in the cold water. The pond is about 20 feet deep and stretches for nearly 1 1/2 acres.
“I saw him go up and come down,” Gery said as he stood outside his Dodson Road home Monday afternoon. “He bobbed in the water twice and that was the last I saw of him.”
Emergency crews and investigators recovered one body Sunday evening on Monday afternoon were still combing the area for the second victim.
“We will not stop until we’re able to recover that individual,” Eric Dotterer, conservation police officer with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, said while standing behind mud-stained crime scene tape at the scene.
The victims were Danville residents, with one in his 70s and the other in his 50s, Dotterer said. Neither have been publicly identified by authorities.
Neither man was wearing a life jacket and none were found at the scene, Dotterer added, pointing out that state law requires that a life jacket be on board boats.
Behind Dotterer, who stood at the gateway to a grassy area leading to the pond, were vehicles from agencies including the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Blairs Fire & Rescue and the Danville Lifesaving Crew, which brought its dive team to help.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team and the Scruggs Volunteer Fire Department’s Dive Team in Franklin County also planned to help.
A call to 911 for help came in at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday from a neighbor. Dotterer was not certain what caused the boat to capsize.
Kamber Lee, who lives across the road from the property, raced to the pond after the call from Gery, who initially sprang into action after a call from Brenda Arthur, owner of the pond.
Lee raced to the pond with boyfriend Aaron Patterson, his friend, C.J. Gauldin, and her mother, Kimberly Keenan, and family friend David Jones, who happened to be at their house at the time.
Keenan, Patterson, Jones and Gauldin dived into the water and tried to save one of the men. The struggling man had a strong hold on Patterson and nearly drowned him, so Gauldin had to pull Patterson away.
“He was in such a panic,” Lee said of the victim. “He was about to drown Aaron.”
Keenan tried to throw a rope to the drowning man during the struggle, but it was too short.
“At that point, there was nothing that could be done,” Lee said.
First responders arrived just after the man slipped under and Patterson and Gauldin returned to shore, Lee said.
The victim’s wife, who was at the shore, was having trouble breathing and had to be whisked away by and ambulance.
“She ended up having to be taken on a stretcher to the hospital,” Lee said.
Arthur, visibly upset while standing outside her home Monday afternoon as rescue crews continued the search, noted that she knows one of the victims. She did not want to talk about the drownings.
“It’s a tragic thing that happened. I just hate that it opened,” she said.
Cotton reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.