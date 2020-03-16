Five-year-old Maximus Doerr was thrilled about the meal he got from the food truck in front of Woodrow Wilson Elementary School on Monday.
“Chocolate milk! Yay!” he yelled just after being handed a Styrofoam container that also included chicken fajita, steamed corn and an apple.
Danville Public Schools’ food truck as well as local businesses are providing free meals to children while state schools are closed during the next two weeks to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Otherwise, many school children might miss meals.
On a normal weekday, the city school system serves more than 7,000 meals — including breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks — to its students.
All of the city’s students are eligible to get free meals and snacks under the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Eligibility Provision because of Danville’s high poverty rate.
Pittsylvania County’s school division will distribute breakfast and lunch meals from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday for all of its K-12 students using a curbside pickup service, Superintendent Mark Jones wrote in a news release.
The meals — which will include breakfast for Thursday and Friday of this week and lunch for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday — can be picked up at Tunstall, Chatham, Gretna and Dan River middle schools.
Everyone must remain in their vehicles during pickup. Meals will not be served during the week of spring break, which is March 23 to 27.
Just before noon Monday, Riverside Pawn on Riverside Drive was prepared to give out about 200 bagged meals for any children who needed them.
“We just kind of felt like it was a small token of appreciation,” business manager Katie Newcomb said of Riverside Pawn’s decision to provide the meals.
The bagged lunches included Smucker’s Uncrustables Sandwiches, a bag of Lay’s potato chips, Rice Krispy Treats and a Capri Sun to drink.
“We’ve had a lot of calls [about the free meals],” Newcomb said.
Seven-year-old Nevaeh Thurman, a student at Woodberry Hills Elementary School, happily held onto her bagged meal just after a store manager handed it to her.
“I’m thankful,” Thurman told the Danville Register & Bee.
Her mother, Brittany Harmon, expressed gratitude at Riverside Pawn’s efforts to feed the area’s children.
“We appreciate it greatly,” Harmon said. “We love Riverside Pawn too.”
As for how they’re dealing with the threat of the coronavirus, “We’re just staying in the house and staying safe,” she said.
Over at the parking lot of Woodrow Wilson on North Main Street, an exuberant group of about eight to 10 children led by a couple of adults made their way across the street to the food truck.
“I got one!” one young girl yelled after getting a meal.
The food truck will serve breakfast and lunch at neighborhoods throughout the city the rest of the week, Danville Public Schools director of child nutrition Phillip Gardner said.
Instead of breakfast and lunch served at all 13 schools in the school division, the food will go out to the neighborhoods.
“We’re taking it to the community instead of having it at the schools,” Gardner said.
The food truck will offer breakfast and lunch from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m., respectively. It will be at Pleasant View Apartments on Tuesday, Purdum Woods on Wednesday, Woodside Village on Thursday and Cedar Terrace Apartments on Friday.
Normally, the food truck would offer dinner only.
About 250 meals are expected to be served per day from the food truck this week.
“I hope it would be more,” Gardner said.
Over in Ringgold, Chasity’s Restaurant at 6265 Kentuck Road is offering free breakfast and lunch meals for children out of school from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., respectively.
“I just saw some other restaurants doing it and we want to help as much as we can, too,” restaurant owner Chasity Curtis said.
Customers have been donating money for Curtis’ efforts to feed children, she said, adding that food will be handed out Monday through Saturday each week for as long as the children are out of school.
Tammy’s Diner on Riverside Drive and Soul Food Express on Nor-Dan Drive are also expected to give out free meals to children.
Over at the food truck at Woodrow Wilson, Doerr’s mother Frances Viden said both her children, including 9-year-old Alexander, have already sampled its fare.
“They had it during the summer and the kids enjoy the meals,” she said.
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
