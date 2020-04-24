For about a month now, the staff at both Danville and Pittsylvania County public schools has had to develop new ways to operate and plan in an online educational environment.
Part of that process includes not only wrapping up the logistics of the current school year, but also planning for what the next academic year will look like in the fall.
In Danville, Superintendent Stanley Jones said the main priority has been to make sure every student has access to learning materials to conclude this year.
“For our 6-12 graders, most of them have devices and can access the materials digitally, but for students who don’t have devices, we’ve also provided paper copies,” he said.
Because of the extended closure of schools, Pittsylvania County Superintendent Mark Jones said teachers are compiling packets of information and exercises to cover what would have been taught after March 13. They also are preparing now for a longer review period than normal to go over that material once schools start up again in August.
Students will take pre- assessment tests to gauge their retention of the information and help teachers determine how long those review periods need to be.
“Hopefully we’ll come in next year and the pre-assessment will show that we don’t need to spend as much time as we think,” Mark Jones said, “but we’re surely planning to spend a good amount of time on it.”
Mark Jones added teachers and staff also are looking for new units to include in their pacing guides for next year. The pacing guides dictate what is taught and for how long. By adding new material to them, they hope to offer deeper learning opportunities.
“While we wish that our children were in school right now, we’re fully utilizing this time to enhance what we do division-wide around our curriculum,” Mark Jones said.
Stanley Jones said Danville Public Schools does not yet have concrete plans for a similar lengthy review period at the beginning of the next school year, but he said it’s up for consideration.
“I know we have a group of teachers that are collaborating around what next year should look like,” he said, “but I think it’s a little too preliminary because we’re focused on closing out this year.”
Classwork and gradingThird quarter grades at all levels of Danville Public Schools have been delivered. Plans to deliver final grades are forthcoming.
In the fourth quarter, students will receive a completion credit based on a pass/fail system, as opposed to numerical grades. Parents are encouraged to connect with teachers and school administrators with any questions.
In Pittsylvania County Schools, students were in the middle of their fifth, six-week marking period. Their course grades as of March 13 will be their final grades for that period, and their final course grades for the academic year will be determined according to the school board policy minus the sixth marking period.
In the event a student does not have a passing grade (70 or higher), he or she will receive individualized attention from teachers.
“The teachers are working to give the students what they need so they can obtain a passing grade,” said Teresa Petty, assistant superintendent for instruction.
Grades also will be assigned to students in dual enrollment classes through the Piedmont Governor’s School for Math, Science and Technology, the Academy of Engineering and Technology, the Pittsylvania Career and Technical Center, Virtual Virginia and APEX.
Students across both districts are still engaging in remote learning activities that encompass subject matter that would have been taught in class and is necessary to learn before advancing into their next grade level.
AP and standardized testsStudents in Advanced Placement courses will still be able to take the year-end tests that can earn them college credit.
In-person exams will not be held. Instead, students will take 45-minute exams online in various subjects May 11 to 22 with make-up exams available June 1 to 5. Students will be able to access the exams on computers, tablets or smartphones.
The testing schedules for the SAT and ACT tests for college admissions, however, are more up in the air.
The May 2 administration of the SAT was canceled, and the ACT test scheduled for April 4 was pushed to June 13, assuming it is safe to hold the test then.
Going forward, again assuming the safety from a public health standpoint, the SAT will be administered every month through the end of the calendar year, beginning in August. This includes a new date in September and the regularly scheduled dates on Aug. 29, Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5.
The ACT is still planned for national test dates in September, October and December but also will offer a remote proctoring option in late fall or early winter, allowing students to take the test from home on a computer.
Summer school and graduationsHigh schools in Pittsylvania County have rescheduled graduation ceremonies for July 17 and 18 under the assumption schools will be allowed to open by then.
“Hopefully we can do something good for our seniors,” Mark Jones said.
Graduation ceremonies for Galileo Magnet High School and George Washington High School also have been tentatively rescheduled. Galileo’s ceremony is set for 7 p.m., July 10 at George Washington High School’s auditorium. GW’s ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. July 11 at Averett University’s North Campus.
On the topic of summer school, Mark Jones said he is hopeful those classes can start in mid-June as originally planned. If not, the district has laid the groundwork for holding a summer session starting in early July, but that too may change based on whether students and staff will be allowed back into the schools.
Stanley Jones was quick to exercise caution when discussing the details of summer school and the next academic year, as much of it is “speculative” at this point.
“A lot of it will depend on when and if we go back to school,” he said.
Until the summer, though, Mark Jones said he was proud of the district’s teachers for their continued effort toward teaching in very unconventional ways. In addition to weekly calls with students, they’re meeting with students on Google Hangouts, developing more teaching materials and having faculty meetings with principals.
“It’s a different type of day for teachers,” he said, “but it’s a full day for teachers.”
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.
