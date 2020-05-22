They needed seven votes. They got six.
The sale of the out-of-town Pinnacles Hydro Complex — the lone power- generation plant Danville Utilities owns — to Northbrook Energy for $8.2 million failed during a virtual Danville City Council meeting Thursday night. Under the proposed agreement, Danville Utilities would have bought the energy generated by the station from Northbrook.
In short, Danville Utilities would pay about $2 million annually to purchase the energy, which is equivalent to the yearly cost of operating the facility. Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey said this would have no effect on customer rates.
The move also would have allowed Danville Utilities to avoid the costs of tighter federal regulations and needed fixes at the facility, while also allowing the agency to pick up some funding from the sale for pending work needed on substations throughout the city. Grey said no official decisions had been made about how the profits from the sale would be used, but it likely would go toward fixing substations around the city, many of which will need repairs.
“We could repurpose to capital projects like substation upgrades,” he said.
Council members did request a special work session to learn more about the proposal in the coming weeks and possibly vote on the issue again at the next meeting. Grey said he is trying to find out if Northbrook Energy still would be interested despite the delay.
Under the Virginia Constitution, localities need the approval of seven council members to sell property. But three councilmen — Adam Tomer, Madison Whittle, and James Buckner — voted against the sale.
“I think it’s a bad idea for the city to sell an asset that enables us to produce our own power at a competitive rate,” Tomer told the Register & Bee. “It’s silly to sell the plant then turn around and pay more for the energy it produces.”
Whittle said he wants to study the proposal more before making any decisions.
“I don’t have my comfort level with it,” he said during the meeting. “I’d like to take another bite at the apple if it comes back around.”
Danville Utilities currently owns and operates the 3,600-acre complex, which is located in Patrick County and includes two 120-foot dams that were built in the 1930s.
“It’s going to take a lot of money to maintain it over the years,” said Councilman Gary Miller, who voted to sell the facility.
As the lone power generation asset that Danville Utilities owns outright, the facility provides about 2.5% of the city’s power and serves as a peaking station, meaning it comes online during periods of peak demands.
The primary reason for selling it would be to reduce the city’s liability, especially with tightening regulations from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission [FERC] and increasing costs of maintenance.
“[FERC] has regulations that are going to require a lot more work to meet their standards, and it’s going to be a very costly process if we adhere to those administrative regulations,” Councilman Fred Shanks, who also is on the city’s Utility Commission, said during Thursday’s meeting. He voted in favor of the sale.
The proposed sale also involved Danville Utilities agreeing to a 25-year contract to buy energy at a rate of $58.30 per megawatt hour, with a 2% annual escalation. The sale also would have required approval from FERC — the regulating body that oversees transmission and wholesale of natural gas, electricity and oil.
The idea of Danville being completely dependent on other entities for power generation is not a concern for Grey.
“Some municipalities purchase all their energy through other sources. It completely varies by locality,” he said.
The Strata and Whitmell solar projects, which will combine with an operational facility in Kentuck to provide 8% of Danville’s power, are expected to be completed in the next few months, Grey said. Danville Utilities has arrangements to buy power from these facilities, which are owned by other companies.
Several councilmen spoke in favor of selling the facility.
“I think this is a win-win situation,” Miller said. “We get to retain the power … we still get credit for the renewable energy.”
Added Vice-Mayor Lee Vogler: “When you look at the cost benefit moving forward … it makes more sense [to sell it].”
Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.
