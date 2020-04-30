With stay-at-home orders cutting down on vehicle traffic throughout the region, maintenance crews are taking advantage of less-crowded roadways.
Rick Drazenovich, director of public works in Danville, said the city is using this time to make road repairs in what would normally be high-traffic areas.
Currently, the priority is going toward repairs on Riverside Drive near its junction with River Street, as well as fixes to a washed-out riverbank near Central Boulevard.
“We were going to do that work anyway,” Drazenovich said, “but I think there’s some adjusting of schedules to try to get to the areas where it’s difficult to control traffic. Since there’s less cars, it will be less of a problem.”
State maintenance crews in Pittsylvania County also arefinding it easier to address road problems, said Virginia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Paula Jones, though she did not name any specific projects that have been moved up or prioritized.
“In general, some of the maintenance work, we have been able to get more of that done during this time period due to having fewer vehicles on the road,” she said.
Because of a few recent storms and periods of high winds, Jones said VDOT has frequently been tasked with clearing roads of fallen trees in the past month. Those outings are easier and safer now because there is less traffic to divert.
“We still set up our work trucks in the same way we normally would because there are vehicles still out there, but it certainly helps that there is less traffic on the roadways and less hampering of our movements,” Jones said.
When road repairs do need to be made, Jones added, it has been easier to set a crew’s schedule. Without having to plan around bus access through a school zone, for instance, road repairs can be made at almost any time of day now.
“We’re able to get to work earlier and maybe work a little later because you don’t have that evening drive time in the same manner,” Jones said. “You’re able to extend the time that you’re able to work on a lot of these things because you don't have the morning or evening rush.”
At a time when social distancing is still encouraged because of the coronavirus pandemic, Drazenovich said the road crews are staying as careful as they can, but the job still needs to get done.
“We want our guys to do social distancing to the maximum amount,” he said, “but they still need to repair the patches and repair the potholes.”
