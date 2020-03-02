While fears continue to grow about the coronavirus moving across the country, local emergency medical personnel see everything as business as usual when it comes to taking precautionary measures.
“We’re more worried about the flu,” said Tommy Pruett, a paramedic with the Danville Life Saving Crew.
The basic procedure of using gloves, washing hands and wearing masks when working with patients has not changed. Termed “universal precautions,” medical staff use this approach for dealing with such infectious diseases as HIV, malaria and even chicken pox.
“If someone’s coughing, we require them to wear a mask,” Pruett said. “We do the same.”
Coronavirus is a family of viruses that can cause the common cold or more severe diseases such as SARS and this new strain, COVID-19, a respiratory illness with symptoms such as a severe cough and difficulty breathing.
Currently in the United States, the coronavirus has infected more than 100 people and has killed six people, The Associated Press reports. By comparison, the current flu season, which began in October, has seen more than 32 million recorded instances of the flu and more than 18,000 recorded flu deaths in the country, according to the Atlanta, Georgia-based Centers for Disease Control.
There is little chance of contracting coronavirus in Danville and Southside Virginia, said Dr. Scott Spillman, the health director for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. He spends and estimated 20 hours a week studying the virus and giving talks on it.
“Our risk is low,” he said.
Local emergency medical service workers decontaminate ambulances, medical equipment and personnel after working with patients to protect against coronavirus. But this is what they do for any call in general, said Chris Slemp, Pittsylvania County director of public safety.
If a person has symptoms similar to the coronavirus, or any other infectious disease, medical personnel have been directed to contact the hospital early so the patient can be properly isolated. Afterward, the ambulance would be completely decontaminated to prevent anyone else from getting sick.
So far, no first responder in the Dan River Region has seen or treated anyone with coronavirus-like symptoms, said local emergency officials. In fact, Pruett noted most emergency responders get calls concerning the flu.
Slemp continues to monitor cases of coronavirus, checking to see if any cases have occurred in close proximity to Pittsylvania County. County emergency medical services are also taking universal precautions, Slemp said.
“It’s not a whole lot different than dealing with someone with the flu,” he stated.
Spillman said anyone exhibiting symptoms with coronavirus criteria would be asked to self-quarantine inside their own home. Medical staff would then investigate people who were in contact with the person and try to monitor them for symptoms.
“But that in no way means people should be fearful,” Spillman said.
In other words, life would likely go on as normal in the region as a whole if anyone were to contract the disease.
Avent is a reporter with the Danville Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 797-7983.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.