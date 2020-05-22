River District resident Karen Siege and her dog Jack were out for a walk Friday morning across the pedestrian train trestle bridge near the Carrington Pavilion, but given the state of the Dan River’s flooding, the normal walking route was cut well short.
The sunshine finally broke through the clouds Friday, bringing a much-needed reprieve from several days of rain — both further upstream and in Danville — that raised the Dan River’s level to 26.34 feet before noon, according to National Weather Service measurements.
Around town, residents took advantage of the improved weather to stretch their legs and take in a view of the flooded river.
“I moved here in August,” Siege said, “so I feel like I’ve seen the river like this three times now, and it’s really incredible just to see the power of the water.”
NWS projections Thursday showed the Dan River cresting at about 28.3 feet early Friday morning, but by midday, that projection seemed to be more likely around 8 p.m.
If the river reaches that height, it would be the third-highest crest since 1996, when the gauge was moved to its current location at the wastewater treatment plant near Anglers Park.
The Dan River reached 30.01 feet Oct. 12, 2018, due to Tropical Storm Michael and was measured at 28.65 feet Sept. 7, 1996, following Hurricane Fran. On Feb. 8 of this year, the Dan River reached 27.22 feet, which currently is the third-highest crest.
Katie Parrish and her husband Taylor Parrish also were out walking across the train trestle bridge Friday morning. They too moved to the River District in August and were impressed with the height of the river.
“We’ve seen it [this high] a few times,” Katie said. “This one is right at the last one [in February].”
Across the bridge, pedestrians got a clear view of River Street, which was closed due to flooding before 7 a.m., the city announced. Traffic on the busy east-west thoroughfare was rerouted onto North Main Street and Old Halifax Road.
The city announced at 8:47 p.m. Thursday that Goodyear Boulevard at Pumpkin Creek also was closed by flood waters. By 7 a.m. Friday, one southbound lane of Goodyear Boulevard at Beauford Street was closed, but the second remained open. Both directions at Beauford Street eventually were closed by the early afternoon.
Water Street and the underpass on Craghead Street also were closed early Friday.
Just after 1 p.m., the city announced it had closed Memorial Drive from the Robertson Bridge to Primrose Place. Park Avenue also was closed from the Memorial Drive intersection to West Main Street.
Both Danville city spokesman Arnold Hendrix and Director of Public Works Rick Drazenovich didn’t anticipate any more road closures when reached Friday afternoon.
“I think we’re getting to the point where most of the areas that are normally affected, that’s taken place,” Hendrix said.
Both officials cited the need for all flooded roads to be cleaned of mud and silt in the coming days before they could reopen.
As long as the Dan River’s level recedes as expected, Drazenovich said, the sections of Goodyear Boulevard at Pumpkin Creek and Beauford Street, along with the Memorial Drive and Park Avenue intersection, should be available to traffic again sometime on Saturday.
Trade Street and River Street are more likely to open Sunday, Drazenovich said, because the water level needs to return to below 21 feet before those roads can safely be cleared of debris and handle traffic.
While some roads may be reopened over the weekend, city officials believe the Riverwalk Trail may not be accessible to clean until Monday or Tuesday.
“That’s going to be a big job — always is,” Hendrix said.
Friends Amanda Bowman, of Ringgold, and Paul Wood, of Martinsville, stopped by the trail’s entrance near Dan Daniel Memorial Park on Friday morning to find it completely underwater.
“My boyfriend works for the city so we were just dropping off food and figured we’d stop by and see it,” Bowman said. “Every time it rains for a long period of time, [the river] gets this way.”
The scene was similar near the YMCA, where water had risen so high it obscured the trail and the bottoms of signs that point out which landmarks are in which direction. Nearby, a family of ducks, male and female adult mallards with three chicks in tow, was unencumbered as it swam along where the trail would normally be.
And at Main Street Plaza, families with small children cruised around and marveled at the height of the water between the Main Street and Patton Street bridges.
Despite the water level and the trouble it brings around town, Drazenovich said there wasn’t anything out of the ordinary about how the river had flooded this time.
“The most unusual thing about it is that it happened twice in the last four months now,” he said. “Sometimes there’s long spells between the river rising, sometimes there’s not. I don’t think there’s any rhyme or reason to it. It’s just the weather.”
Parker Cotton reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215.
