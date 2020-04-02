Though the State Board of Elections has yet to provide official guidance for registrars in wake of the novel coronavirus, the Pittsylvania County registrar is asking residents to vote by mail with an absentee ballot for the Democratic and Republican primaries on June 9.
This is so that voters “aren’t choosing between voting and risking their own health,” said Pittsylvania County Registrar Kelly Keesee.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, who has instituted a stay-at-home order that remains in effect until June 10 that seemingly puts in-person voting in jeopardy, has recommended that people vote by mail when at all possible.
In what is called a dual primary, the June elections will be for a Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives and a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate. Voters cannot vote in both of these elections.
The candidates in these primaries have not officially been certified to the local boards of election at this time.
In addition to the pending primary, the city of Danville also has an election on May 5 for City Council and school board. Danville Registrar Peggy Petty said that this election, which usually “slides by,” is already gaining more attention as a result of the push for voting by mail.
“Right now I’d say it’s going to be an increase in voter turnout,” Petty said.
Petty has already sent out more than 400 ballots for the pending elections. She had never sent out more than 100 in a previous May election.
For the City Council election, nine candidates are vying for five seats, including incumbents Madison Whittle, Lee Vogler, Larry Campbell, Sherman Saunders and Fred Shanks. Challengers include Sheila Baynes, Gordon Lyles, Thomas Motley and Barry Mayo.
For the school board election, four seats are open. Candidates include Renee Hughes (an incumbent), Philip Campbell, Charles McWilliams III and Tyrell Payne. Three current school board members whose seats are up for grabs did not file — Terri Hall, Jeffrey Hubbard and Elizabeth Leggett.
Every application for absentee voting for the city's May elections must have arrived at the Registrar’s office by April 28
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.