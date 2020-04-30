The Danville Register & Bee captured 20 awards — including nine first-place finishes — in the Virginia Press Association’s annual news and advertising contests for 2019.
The yearly awards honors the best-of-the-best in journalism across the state for writing, photos and design.
In addition, the Register & Bee also won three second-place and eight third-place awards.
“Our staff works hard each day to show life in the Dan River Region and these awards honor their dedication to the community,” said Michael L. Owens, managing editor of the Register & Bee.
First place
- Amanda Kenny, informational graphics
- Nick Cropper, front page design and presentation
- Staff, general make-up
- Sarah Bryant, page design
- Staff, special sections for SoVa Living's black history edition
- Caleb Ayers, business writing: Danville vaping store owner fears ban, Danville tobacco factory slated to be demolished and Hemp growing season a learning experience for growers
- Halle Parker, education writing: Apartment complex proposed to preserve county’s first black school, Anonymous posting spurs mold probe at Averett and Child care center’s pre-k accelerates academic, social progress
- Caleb Ayers, Quashon Avent, general news writing: This is a shock to our community, Suspect in triple slaying on suicide watch and Documents detail grisly discovery
- Buddy Wright, headline writing
Second place
- Brandy Talbott, Cecil Bailey, advertising - fashion and personal care: Kokomo Salon
- Jackie McMillian, page design
- Caleb Ayers, education writing: County libraries use headsets for entertainment, education, Home schooling becoming more mainstream across state and In simulated shooting, agencies move to tactical style of emergency medicine
Third place
- Amanda Kenny, page design
- Staff, special sections: SoVa Living – Showtime
- Caleb Ayers, breaking news writing: This is a shock to our community
- Caleb Ayers, business writing: Skilled-gaming facility opens in county, Tobacco on shaky ground as production continues decline and To blindly go where no county farmer has gone before
- Halle Parker, feature story writing: Seven months after her baby’s abduction, mother and infant daughter share remarkable bond
- Halle Parker, government writing: Use of personal email addresses tend to cause issues, Nonprofits prepared to aid community should impact worsen and Emails, texts show some initial worry over supervisor, administrator relationship
- Quashon Avent, health-science writing: DNA could be key to home invasion case, Danville Life Saving Crew tries holistic approach to medicine and Police track down stolen merchandise
- James Whitlow, in-depth reporting: three-part series on gang war
