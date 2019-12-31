Register & Bee ranks top 10 stories of 2019

Staff members of the Danville Register & Bee ranked the top 10 stories of 2019.
1. Nightmare unfolds in Keeling
More than 100 officers from the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police and neighboring localities converged on the small, quiet Pittsylvania County community of Keeling on August morning to locate 19-year-old Matthew Bernard, the suspect in a triple homicide who was still believed to be armed and dangerous. Killed were his mother, Joan Bernard, 62; his sister, Emily Bernard Bivens, 25; and her 14-month-old son, Cullen Bivens.
The day’s chaotic, tragic events began with Bernard banging on a next-door neighbor’s door, punching her in the arm, and running away without speaking a word, court documents show. Moments later, after hearing the sound of several gunshots pierce the air, the neighbor rushed to the scene to find a deceased body in the driveway. Court documents reveal that the body was Joan Bernard.
When deputies arrived and inspected the home, they found Emily Bernard Bivens and Cullen Bivens inside the home. Court documents later revealed that a rifle and a bloody sledgehammer were both found in the woods near the home.
Even with such a large police presence scouring the area, Matthew Bernard eluded the authorities for several hours before emerging from the woods naked and unarmed nearly a mile away, where he endured a large dose of pepper spray to his face from the lone officer in the vicinity. Jogging nonchalantly with a fearful, crazed look in his eyes, he moved past a group of media members before briefly attempting to choke a church caretaker. He then ran straight into a police barricade that had been arranged in the middle of Keeling Drive.
According to documents filed by Pittsylvania County investigators, Bernard might have been “operating under religious motivation” on the day of the slayings. A youth pastor at the church the family regularly attended told investigators Bernard kept on his cellphone an audio diary of “his thoughts, what he had seen in dreams, visions, and things that he had heard from God.”
Police report that Bernard repeatedly smashed his head into the cage inside of the transport when he was arrested, leading to him being put on suicide watch. A competence and sanity test determined that Bernard was mentally incompetent to stand trial, according to a court order.
2. Horror in Hurt
A Jan. 4 shooting left a family in tatters — a father, a mother and their 12-year-old son all dead in their home along Shula Drive in Hurt from gunshot wounds.
Authorities identified the father and suspected gunman as Jason Owen Davis, 44, the mother as Twana Rhodes Davis, 42, and their 12-year-old son with the initials of RKD.
Two other relatives were able to escape the scene, but both were hit by gunfire. The pair of women, Patricia Poindexter, 64, and Deborah Isabel Rhodes, 62, had apparently fled as Jason Owen Davis shot at the vehicle, police reported. Poindexter was Twana Davis’ mother, and Rhodes was Twana Davis’ aunt.
From there, Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor said Rhodes, who sustained life-threatening injuries, drove the pair to B&B Store located along Blue Ridge Drive — about three miles from the house where the shooting occurred.
Law enforcement from the sheriff’s office in Gretna responded to a call from a store employee at 5:51 p.m. who reported two women with gunshot wounds, and arrived there within 10 minutes.
After conferring with the women, Taylor said law enforcement decided to visit the house — 3197 Shula Drive — to see if any other people remained in the home.
Opening the door, officers walked in to find Jason Davis and Twana Davis dead in the kitchen, and their 12-year-old son lying in a bedroom.
3. Casino/off-track betting/gaming machines
It was a big year for gaming in the state and in Danville.
In November, city voters chose to approve pari-mutuel betting, opening the door for an off-track betting facility — under the brand name Rosie’s Gaming Emporium — to possibly locate to Danville in the future.
Also, the state’s effort to determine whether to allow casinos in certain localities — including Danville — continued.
State legislators passed a bill during the 2019 General Assembly session setting up a study of what regulatory environment would need to be established to legalize casinos in the state, along with a voter referendum in any municipality wishing to do so. That study was completed in November.
Legislators in the 2020 session must pass the identical bill a second time before it becomes law.
4. Deadly batch of heroin in Danville
On Oct. 23, Danville police issued a news release about a potentially dangerous batch of heroin that might have been laced with fentanyl — a drug 100 times more powerful than morphine — making its way through the city.
During the course of the investigation, police learned that 10 people sought hospital treatment for overdose symptoms within the same time period. Investigators are still unsure how many of those overdoses were the result of the bad batch.
Police had already arrested someone in relation to the bad batch, charging them with multiple counts of drug distribution, according to court records.
Two days later, police announced the first known death thought to be related to that bad batch — the person died at Sovah Health-Danville following symptoms of an overdose. In the wake of that death, police announced the arrest of a second suspect, charged with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon.
In December, the Danville Police Department and Danville Fire Department decided to carry an opioid overdose antidote in response.
5. Gang trial
The federal racketeering and murder trial against members of the Rollin 60s Crips in Danville began in the U.S. District Court in Roanoke, to accommodate the large number of defendants and attorneys involved. It was later moved to Danville after the number of people involved was pared down due to the discovery that federal prosecutors failed to give the defense teams transcripts of testimony from state multi-jurisdictional and special grand juries tasked with investigating regional violence. Many of those interviewed during the grand jury investigations were the same witnesses called to testify in the federal trial.
The missing discovery — pertinent information the prosecution must provide to defense attorneys — led to seven of the eight defendants taking plea deals with substantially lighter sentences lightened sentences being offered than originally faces.
The trial moved to Danville with a sole defendant: the gang’s accused leader, Marcus Jay Davis. More bombshells dropped, as it was discovered that not only were there more missing grand jury transcripts but that the grand jury investigation was still ongoing. In the wake of these new revelations, the judge dismissed a count that carried a mandatory minimum life sentence After 18 days of witness testimony and evidence presentations, a jury found Davis guilty on all counts. He is still awaiting sentencing.
6. Uranium mining ban upheld
The United States Supreme Court upheld Virginia’s ban on uranium mining in a decision released June 17.
The court had initially heard the case on Virginia’s power to ban uranium mining on Nov. 5 in Washington, D.C.
The lead petitioner in the case, Virginia Uranium Inc., is based in Pittsylvania County, and owns Coles Hill, which is the largest uranium deposit in the United States.
Virginia has a moratorium on uranium mining due to public health concerns with the potential effects of uranium mining on the employees and surrounding community. The moratorium was enacted in 1982.
Between the two deposits, initial estimates predicted there could be 119 million pounds of uranium ore embedded in granite beneath the surface — the largest known domestic uranium deposit.
7. Jobs in and out
Gov. Ralph Northam announced in October that Morgan Olson LLC — a Michigan-based company that produces walk-in van bodies — will bring 703 new jobs into the former IKEA facility.
The announcement came just a few months after Ikea announced it was closing its plant by the end of 2019, resulting in the loss of 300 jobs. But Morgan Olson’s plans would bring a net gain of about 400 jobs to the site.
8. Hemp experiment
With agriculture as a whole experiencing a steep decline, Pittsylvania County farmers took a risk by growing industrial hemp, which was legalized for commercial through the Hemp Farming Act of 2018. With especially intense declines in the market for tobacco — once a king crop in the Dan River Region — leading to a 40% dip in production between the 2018 and 2019 growing seasons, many area growers are hopeful that industrial hemp can attain the same level of profitability that tobacco once did.
Since 2019 was the first year that Pittsylvania County farmers could legally grow the plant, the growing season was a learning experience for growers, who varied in their methods. It was also a steep learning curve for the labs that conducted testing — a very important part of the process that determines the hemp’s worth and legality — which had to develop their own systems and processes.
Even though the market for hemp products has expanded exponentially, local growers are still unsure of the financial viability of the product.
9. Eagles take championship
Prior to this year, George Washington High School's last state basketball championship win happened roughly 20 years ago — back in 1998. This time around, the Eagles hit the floor at E.J. Wade Arena inside the Siegel Center on the VCU campus on March 7 against Louisa County looking to snap that streak in the VHSL Class 4 state championship game.
Louisa County took its first lead of the game, 32-31, with 2:55 left in the third quarter, but the Eagles responded and never gave the lead back, taking home the state championship, 55-44.
“I told them my goal this year was to win the state championship,” GW head coach Jermaine Parker said at the game in March. “Tonight, the dream became a reality.”
10. Steven Spielberg shows up in Danville
Danville buzzed with excitement after film director Steven Spielberg visited the city in April.
He flew into Danville Regional Airport, visited the White Mill property in the city's downtown and talked to former Dan River Inc. employees. He asked what Danville was like, how it had changed over the decades and about the textile mill's influence in the region. He then left with little fanfare.
