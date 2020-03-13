Leaders in Danville and Pittsylvania County gathered Thursday to discuss preparations as concerns swirl in the state and nation about the coronavirus.
Officials from Sovah Health, Danville Public Schools and the Danville Life Saving Crew joined city and county leaders for Thursday's briefing. These meetings are expected to continue at least weekly amid the evolving situation, according to a city statement issued Friday.
Officials talked about emergency management protocols, public information coordination and how to continue operations if a worker shortage occurred.
“It is our responsibility to be prepared for an outbreak,” Danville City Manager Ken Larking said at the meeting. “Our citizens need to be assured that we are prepared."
The city has installed hand-sanitizing stations in public buildings, in addition to stepping up its routine for sanitizing high-traffic areas.
City workers have been given details on precautions to avoid the spread of the virus and were told to stay home when they are sick.
Thursday's meeting followed a briefing by Pittsylvania-Danville Health District officials, who said the health risk of virus remains low, the city reported.
