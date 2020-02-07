The three men - Chuck King, Peter McMullin, and James Michael Meetz - were strangers. And on Friday afternoon, each of the three, on breaks from work, were brought together by one thing: the rising Dan River.
"Just the volume of it ... it's a power, in a sense," Meetz said while standing at an overlook near the Union Street Bridge.
Meetz had snapped pictures of the river when it was at a normal level, and was getting another photo Friday for comparison. King was filming the rushing waters.
Murky water poured over the dam next to the bridge. A large log had smashed through a chain link fence on the nearby Riverwalk Trail. An assortment of items - including a tire and an old football - bobbed in the flowing water that repeatedly pushed them under the surface before they popped back up again.
After a deluge of rain that started Wednesday and extended into Friday morning, the Dan River continued to rise into the afternoon. In Danville, the river was projected to elevate to 27.4 feet by 8 p.m. Friday, according to data from the National Weather Service. In South Boston, the projected crest will be at 28.9 feet Sunday at 7 a.m.
A wind advisory was in effect for much of the day Friday, with sustained speeds in the range of 15-25 mph and gusts as high as 38 mph.
Several low-lying areas - many of them which flood semi-regularly - were covered in water. The smell of muddy water greeted the nostrils upon entrance to Spectrum Medical Center because the bottom level of the the River District Tower, which is an event space for the restaurant Cotton at Riverside Mills, had several feet of standing water.
The stairway leading into the event area disappeared into the murky brown water, which came halfway up the elevator and doors.
The restaurant's primary entrance were submerged, but the restaurant remains open for business, with customers using the Spectrum entrance. This is the fourth time in less than two years that the event area has been flooded, said manager Roy Badgley.
One other time, the company was able to fend the water off with sandbags, but that approach didn't work with this flooding.
"We tried to fight it with sandbags, but it just wasn't tall enough," Badgley said.
Other areas that saw significant flooding were the parking lot of Dan River Church and the end of Commerce Street, Goodyear Boulevard and several sections of the Riverwalk Trail. More than 47 Pittsylvania County roads were closed in at least one area due to flooding on Thursday, with many of those remaining closed through Friday.
An extra crew from the Department of Public Works worked through the night Thursday and planned to work overnight Friday, while another crew will work Saturday to clean mud off the closed streets, said city spokesman.
“When [the water] recedes we have to get the mud off the street," he said.
A crew from Danville Utilities will also remain on call through the night Friday in case there are power outages. The only major reported outages occurred Thursday night, when roughly 300 homes in the Brosville area were without power for a few hours.
The section of Memorial Drive between Primrose Place and Park Ave, where mud spilled from a high peak and onto the road Thursday morning, has been reopened.
On River Street, which would remain closed into Saturday, two fuel tanks spilled onto the road, but the hazmat team from the Danville Fire Department contained the leak. Trade Street is also still closed due to flooding.
Danville and Pittsylvania County Public Schools were both closed all day Friday after dismissing students early on Thursday.
