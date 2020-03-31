Danville City Council will meet at 7 p.m. April 7, but members of the public are not allowed to physically attend due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The council chambers will be re-arranged to meet social distancing guidelines. Some council members may participate remotely, according to a news release from the city.
River City TV, the city's government access channel, will air the business and work sessions. It can be watched live on cable at Comcast channel 10 and Gamewood channel 122 or streaming on the River City TV Facebook page.
Residents who wish to submit public comment or that for a public hearing on a specific item can do so by visiting http://danvilleva.gov/council.
