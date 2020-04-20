Danville City Councilman Gary Miller is proposing a resolution that urges businesses still operating to require all employees to wear masks and to follow a series of set guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.
While the city does not have the power to mandate that businesses adhere to the social-distancing measures suggested in the resolution, "we can highly recommend or encourage them to," Miller said Sunday.
"We thought that might carry some influence," Miller said of the proposed resolution council will consider at its meeting Tuesday night.
The guidelines come with the idea that stimulus checks being deposited and mailed to taxpayers will likely result in more people heading to stores again.
"People are getting their stimulus checks and will be going out and spending money," he said. "We think it's going to be an influx of more people out buying."
Miller came up with the idea after talking with a group of officials from Sovah Health-Danville and the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. The group has held weekly webinars discussing matters related to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce President Alexis Ehrhardt expressed support for the resolution Sunday.
The additional safety measures would allow businesses to operate better during the pandemic and protect the city's residents so they can continue to patronize them, Ehrhardt said.
"I applaud council's leadership," she said. "We all know that as distressing as this situation is, not only for our local economy but our national economy, it's the health of our colleagues and our neighbors that is most important at this time. These measures are critical for keeping as many people as safe as possible."
The safety measures in Miller's resolution urges businesses to follow are:
- Limit the number of customers inside business to five per 1,000 square feet;
- Clearly mark aisles inside with one-way arrows to direct shoppers through the store;
- Require customers to keep 6 feet apart at checkout lanes and to place markings on the floor to encourage that distance;
- Require all employees to wear masks covering their mouth and nose;
- Have a "store ambassador" at each entrance sanitizing shopping carts and limiting entry based on maximum capacity;
- Provide customers with a paper towel and disinfectant so they can clean their hands and shopping-cart handles;
- Encourage customers to buy non-essential items online or by curbside pickup;
- Offer hours set aside for shopping for senior citizens only;
- Allow customers without internet access to make phone-in orders.
Mayor Alonzo Jones said residents should not become too relaxed but remain vigilant about preventing the spread of COVID-19.
"We want our people to continue to be steadfast," Jones said, adding that he plans to vote for the resolution.
Thanks to social distancing, Danville and other localities have been lucky so far by avoiding having their hospitals overrun with coronavirus patients, said City Councilman James Buckner, who said the resolution "makes sense to me."
"We probably should just continue on like this for a little bit longer," Buckner said, referring to social distancing guidelines and staying at home.
All city officials are saying with the resolution is to put safety first and they hope businesses will implement the proper measures, said City Councilman Sherman Saunders. This is a tough time for business owners and no one is trying to shut down the private sector or tell merchants what to do, he said.
"Please exercise safety for yourself and for your customers, that's all we're saying," Saunders said.
Miller expressed concerns that social distancing trends could be reversed, especially with people spending their stimulus checks.
"This is a critical time," Miller said.
Some stores are practicing social distancing but others are not, he added.
Saunders said he has seen businesses with small buildings that had a large number of cars in their parking lot. There is no way they could be following social distancing guidelines, he said.
"What they are doing is not illegal, it's just unsafe," Saunders said.
