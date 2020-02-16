Imagine having the government tell you where you will work and where you will live.
Picture your family — renting an apartment from a government that runs all aspects of life — having enough money to buy items but can't because food and other products are rationed.
After all, your country's leader is exporting the bulk of its products — mostly agricultural — to pay off the national debt.
Those are the conditions under which 44-year-old Danville resident Iulian Bobe grew up in communist Romania during the 1980s.
"You have a system that is controlled 100% by the government," Bobe said during an interview in his West Main Street home one morning.
Private ownership for citizens was a foreign concept. Unemployment was nonexistent for a stark reason.
"If you didn't want to work, you went to jail," he said.
Bobe, chief technology officer and co-founder at Tyton BioSciences, talked to the Danville Register & Bee about his experiences living in Romania during the rule of communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu.
Bobe came of age in Braila (pronounced "bra-eela"), a city of about 220,000 along the Danube River in the southeastern part of the Eastern European country. Following World War II, Romania and the rest of Eastern Europe came under the control of what was then the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. Romania was previously a monarchy.
The country currently has about 20 million people, with about 2 million living in its capital city of Bucharest.
In some respects, his childhood was like most others' during that time. He played outdoors after coming home from school at 2 p.m.
"It was pretty safe," he said.
Bobe, his sister and his parents lived in a 700-square-foot apartment.
Due to food rationing, Bobe had to hop on a bus to pick potatoes and other produce in the fields two or three weeks out of the year. The directive was implemented to increase yield and applied to everyone because there was not much equipment, he said.
Though it was known as "voluntary work," no one had a choice.
"There was no 'I don't want to,'" he pointed out. "The alternative was to go to jail."
Those with enough money, however, could turn to the black market and pay someone else to go work on their behalf.
"The government turned a blind eye to it" as long as someone showed up to perform the labor, he said.
For kids, though, the work was fun.
"We didn't have to go to school," Bobe said. "We had tomato fights in the field."
Such items as meat, bread and other products were rationed because Ceausescu exported what the country made to pay off the national debt.
"Everybody had money, but there was nothing they could buy," Bobe said. "It was a disaster."
Each household had a small ration notebook dictating how many loaves of bread they could buy, for instance.
"All of the basics were rationed — sugar, flour, lemons, everything," he said.
Bananas were only sold at Christmastime because there weren't enough in the country.
The population approached starvation. Food became currency.
"If you had access to food, you could bribe people with food," Bobe said.
Those needing surgery would give the doctor meat or sugar in exchange.
As for the news media, it was all censored. Journalists could not write what they wanted.
"It was not possible," Bobe said.
He also had to participate in mass games, celebrations in stadiums in which big groups of young performers held large cards in formation that formed phrases praising Ceausescu.
"It was all about propaganda," Bobe said.
Television was broadcast for just two hours every evening, from 8 to 10 p.m., delivering propaganda about Ceausescu. Children off from school would get 15 minutes of "Tom & Jerry" cartoons Saturday mornings.
"That was all the entertainment for the kids," Bobe said.
To fill the time, Bobe read voraciously.
Peter Majeranowski, who co-founded Tyton BioSciences with Bobe, pointed not only to Bobe's high intelligence but his innovative spirit.
"Iulian has a very strong imagination and creative mind that drives him to do new things and try new things," he said.
Majeranowski met Bobe at Duke University a little more than a decade ago when they were studying for their master of business administration degrees.
The two bonded over their Eastern European roots. Majeranowski, a first-generation American with a Polish background, grew up visiting his grandparents and other relatives in Poland in the 1980s.
"We kind of had that common ground where we could relate," Majeranowski said. "What's amazing about him is he's not just very intelligent, he's capable of thinking outside the box."
As for attending college in Romania under communism, Bobe noted, students could pick their majors. The government chose where graduates worked based on academic performance.
"The universities were quite good," he said.
Those graduating at the top of their class would get better jobs in more sought-after locations such as Bucharest or another city.
Young people could choose whether to attend college or enter vocational school. Those who wanted to go to college but failed their entrance exam could apply again the next year, but they had to work while they waited.
"If you could not get into college, you'd go to vocational school," Bobe said, adding that they could also enter the military or have the government find a job for them.
Church was allowed for citizens, but discouraged for Communist Party leaders, he said.
"If you're caught [going to church], you have your privileges taken away as a party leader," Bobe said.
But the entire communist system came crashing down about 30 years ago.
Citizens began revolting against Ceausescu in December 1989. The bloody revolution ended his 21-year reign and 42 years of communist rule in Romania, the BBC recalled in a Dec. 25, 2019, article, the 30th anniversary of Ceausescu's trial and execution along with that of his wife, Elena.
But the regime's collapse and the new free-market system that arose created confusion for citizens, Bobe said.
"People could not understand the new system," he said.
Inflation devalued all the money everyone had saved.
"My parents saved enough money to buy a house and a car," he said. "Five to seven years later, they could buy a TV with it. That was it."
In addition, living under government control and with no property of their own left citizens with no sense of ownership.
"My parents didn't understand why they had to buy an apartment or land," Bobe said. "They did not understand the meaning of ownership."
Many older Romanians look back on the Communist era with nostalgia.
"In a way, people didn't have to think," he said. "A lot of people took a lot of comfort in not having to think. They didn't like having to fend for themselves."
But that's not so for people Bobe's age.
For the younger generation that includes Bobe, about 80% left the country to seek opportunities in France, Italy and other parts of Western Europe, as well as the United States.
"Opportunities provided by free-market systems are tremendous," Bobe said. "Going to capitalist countries, we could find opportunities that were not available before. I see opportunities everywhere."
After earning his bachelor's degree, Bobe received a scholarship from the Japanese government to earn his doctorate in chemical engineering at Osaka Prefecture University in Japan. He lived there for 10 years.
He studied at Duke while living in Japan and would travel among Durham, North Carolina, Japan and other countries as part of his curriculum while earning his MBA.
In 2010, he moved to Connecticut and co-founded Tyton BioSciences in Danville in 2011. He moved to Danville about five or six years ago.
His wife, Corrie Teague Bobe, pointed to how Iulian and his generation in Romania developed a desire to explore what the world had to offer after the end of communism.
"They've become entrepreneurial and innovative," she said. "When the communist system collapsed, it compelled them to travel and really explore the world."
They want to work toward making a better society and improving the lives of their families, she added.
As for whether socialism or communism could happen in America, that is highly unlikely, Iulian Bobe said.
"Private property is so deeply rooted into the system, it would be impossible to go to socialism," he said.
