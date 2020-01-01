It was on a chilly Wednesday afternoon that more than 50 people stood along the steps of Danville Municipal Building in the city's downtown. Bundled up in wool jackets, multi-colored scarfs and other winter gear, they gathered to pray on the first day of the new year.
The event, which has been going on for 31 years, was created by the Rev. Lawrence Campbell Sr. of the Bibleway Cathedral. Campbell told the Register & Bee that he started the event to pray on "spiritual and moral issues the church has to address." Issues mentioned included jobs, youth and education.
After his words of greetings, Campbell held hands with his wife, Gloria, bowing their heads in prayer for each of the seven church representatives to pray on a given topic.
Kenneth Lewis, a Danville resident and attendee, has been coming out to New Year's Day prayer event at the Danville Municipal Building for more than a decade.
"I've been following and been a fan of Pastor Campbell all my life," he said, rocking back and forth in the chilly afternoon air.
The event lasted slightly more than 10 minutes and included prayers from different churches and denominations. Bishop Timothy Beard from the Higher Heights Ministry Center prayed about the United States president and the current state of the nation. Beard spoke mostly about overcoming divisions in the nation and replacing love with hate.
Lewis grew up in Danville, went to school with Campbell's children and even worked in the Danville Public School system before his retirement. Lewis spoke candidly about his hopes for the community of Danville.
"I certainly believe in bringing the community together," he said. "When we come together, we can get so much done."
Lewis was not the only attendee who spoke of community support and unity. Barry Mayo, a recruiter for the Scale-Up program at Danville Community College, said that he comes to feel a sense of kinship with others.
"I enjoy coming out for the camaraderie and unity," he said. "I think this is what Danville needs."
Kushana Galloway, an associate minister and youth department president at the Bibleway Cathedral, delivered a prayer on Danville youth. She spoke about combating bullying, giving children better education and curbing gun violence.
"I think we need to teach them that communication is key," she said. "Instead of picking up weapons, communicate."
Danny Campbell, a pastor with The Tabernacle, prayed for of the Danville city government. He spoke mostly of the city's accomplishments in 2019.
"We pray this will be a year of prosperity for Danville," he said. "We thank you so much that the murders went down last year, and pray they will go down further this year."
Galloway also said some of the youth in the city do not want to come together because of longstanding geographic divisions.
"It's usually a division between the two [Northside and Southside Danville]," she said. " We want people to come together and realize we're one city."
Peggy Valentine, the interim chancellor of Fayetteville State University, prayed about education. Valentine focused on students getting access to higher education, better principals and teachers and the safety of schools.
"We pray that our schools will be safe places," she said. "No gun violence."
The final prayer was delivered by Bishop Arthur Linder, a representative from Mount Sinai Glorious Church. Linder's prayer focused on uniting different faith organizations in Danville.
"A house divide against itself, cannot stand," he said. "Let us come together as one."
After Linder's prayer, there were closing remarks before attendees held hands and sang "God Bless Danville."
After the final note was sung, attendees quickly dispersed, many of them going on to celebrate the new year.
