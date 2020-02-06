Large bolts of lightning struck sporadically throughout the area Thursday as rain steadily poured from the sky.
The roads become progressively more saturated as the day wore on, with puddles of water forming in and alongside many roadways, while shallow water flowed across some streets.
In Pittsylvania County, many sections of roads were completely submerged.
With a flash flood warning active through much of the afternoon and a flood watch carrying into Friday, rain pounded the Dan River Region throughout the day, causing a mudslide in Danville and flooding along many roads in Pittsylvania County.
During the afternoon in the county, ponding water appeared faster than public safety officials and the Virginia Department of Transportation could put up blockades to close off dangerous areas.
At Sandy Creek Road, several different sections of the road — two of them extending a few hundred feet — were submerged in flowing streams of murky, muddy water. A truck and a farm vehicle passed through these flooded roadways in the afternoon when the water was at least 2 feet deep in some small areas.
Two feet of moving water is capable of sweeping a vehicle away, according to a news release from the city of Danville.
"I urge all citizens to exercise extreme caution," Mayor Alonzo Jones said in a statement. "Be aware of flood hazards no matter where you live or work, but especially if you are in low-lying areas or near a river or stream.”
As of 5 p.m., 47 different Pittsylvania County roads were at least partially closed due to flooding, said county Chris Slemp, public safety director. Many of those roads were closed in multiple locations due to ponding water, with public safety officials and VDOT still looking for unsafe areas to barricade against traffic.
"Drivers should travel using extreme caution" especially in low-lying areas, Slemp said.
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch that, at publishing time, extended to Friday at noon, as well as a flood warning that goes through Saturday evening.
By Thursday evening, more than 2.25 inches of rain had fallen in Danville, said Phil Hysell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg. Before midnight on Thursday, Hysell said he expects another inch or two of rainfall.
“We’re certainly not out of the woods in terms of additional flooding concerns," he said.
Both Danville and Pittsylvania County schools dismissed students early in preparation of the rain. Danville Parks and Recreation canceled several events and closed several parks early.
In the city, mud and debris cascaded down a steep hill along Memorial Drive, with a significant portion landing in the road. The mudslide shut down the section of road between Primrose Place and Park Avenue, where public works crews collected the mud and cleaned the road. The road remained closed for the rest of the day, and officials said that they would reevaluate the situation on Friday morning.
"We're concerned that it may be some more of the dirt slipping off," said Tim Duffer, deputy emergency coordinator for Danville.
A mud slide also occurred in this exact same location during Tropical Storm Michael in 2018, Duffer said.
City officials are also concerned about the height of the Dan River, which rose 10 feet in five hours. After being measured at 19.73 feet at 4:45 p.m., the river was expected to reach minor flood stage overnight before cresting Friday around 7 a.m. at 26.1 feet. That is more than 4 feet higher than flood stage and would be the highest crest since Tropical Storm Michael and the fourth-highest since 1996, according to a news release from the city.
Public works crews erected barricades and barriers along such flood-prone streets as Goodyear Boulevard and Trade Street. Sections of these roads will be closed by river flooding, according to a city news release. Public works is also pumping water out of the curves of River Street to keep it open to traffic.
Many sections of the Riverwalk Trail are closed.
Throughout Thursday, flash flood warnings and a tornado watch were also in effect at different times for much of Southside Virginia.
While flooding of this magnitude is not typical for this time of year, Hysell said, it's not unprecedented.
“While not routine, it’s certainly not something that we haven’t seen before," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.