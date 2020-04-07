Danville has two more reported cases of the coronavirus, bringing the city’s total number to 15, the Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday morning.
The cases include a male in his 30s and a female resident in her 40s, who each tested positive for COVID-19, the severe respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, department spokesman Robert Parker said Tuesday.
The department reported that 3,333 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.
That’s an increase of 455 cases from the 2,878 reported Monday.
The state health department also said 28,645 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 563 people have been hospitalized.
There have been 63 deaths — an increase of nine since Monday.
Because of a lack of widespread testing, long wait times for results and lags in reporting, Virginia is likely to have significantly more COVID-19 infections than the confirmed cases the state health department reports each day.
Danville resident Robin Marcato, 47, said she received positive test results for COVID-19 on Saturday after waiting two weeks for them.
Three Pittsylvania County residents have tested positive. One of those, 66-year-old Gretna resident Landon Spradlin, died in a North Carolina hospital while his wife was quarantined alone in the state.
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.