Danville police say a domestic incident led to a woman arriving at the hospital with a gunshot wound early Wednesday and an ongoing search for the suspected shooter.
At 12:35 a.m. police arrived at Sovah Health-Danville for a 25-year-old woman being treated for a gunshot wound to her leg. Police said the injury wasn't life threatening. She was treated and later released.
The shooting, police report, happened in the parking lot of Kickback Jack’s restaurant on Crown Drive.
Police report they are now looking for Maurice Demetrius Metts, 24, on charges of malicious wounding and various firearms charges. He “should be considered armed and dangerous,” police report.
Anyone with information can call 911, Crime Stoppers at (434) 793-0000 or through the CARE app.
