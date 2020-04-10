A Sutherlin man died following a single-vehicle crash in Pittsylvania County on Friday afternoon, police report.
Robert Lee Bennett Jr., 70, was traveling along Laurel Grove Road, near the intersection of Rogers Road, at 1:49 p.m. when the crash occurred, according to Virginia State Police.
Bennett ran his 1999 Chevrolet pickup truck off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. He was transported to Sovah Health-Danville were he later died, police report.
Trooper N.A. Keister reports that Bennett was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck. The incident remains under investigation.
