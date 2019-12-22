Authorities are searching for a suspect in a Saturday evening armed robbery at Junior’s Convenience Store, Danville police report.
A man wearing an orange mask came into the store at 623 Worsham St. in northern Danville at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, showed a firearm and "then forced the clerk to the floor," according to a news release from the Danville Police Department.
The suspect took tobacco products and an undisclosed amount of cash before running away, police reported. The clerk was not harmed.
The suspect is described as a black man about 6-feet tall, weighing 175 pounds and was wearing white tennis shoes, black pants and a black hoodie.
"Investigators worked into the night and believe citizens may have information vital to the case," police wrote in the news release sent out Sunday evening.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville Crime Stoppers at (434) 793-0000 or submit tips through the department's CARE reporting app.
