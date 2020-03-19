The Danville Police Department is trying to identify two masked men who tried to rob the Food Lion on West Main Street in Danville on Wednesday at 11:30 p.m.
With one man waving a firearm, the pair forced employees who had just closed the store back inside and ordered them to open the safe, police report. Before the safe was opened, however, an alarm went off and the two masked men ran, leaving the money behind and the employees unharmed.
One man is reported to have been wearing a hooded camouflage jacked, olive pants, tan boots, black gloves and a mask, while the other wore a black hooded jacket, black pants, and a mask.
Anyone with home surveillance equipment in the area around the Ballou Park Shopping Center is asked to check their footage and contact police at 434-793-0000 or use the police department's crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.
