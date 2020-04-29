Police are looking for a Cascade man accused of shooting into his girlfriend’s home in the north side of Danville around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Keith O’Brien Hairston Jr., 20, has been charged with discharging a firearm at a house and using a firearm in commission of a felony.
Several people were in the house when the shooting occurred, police report, but no one was injured. Danville police spokesman Richard Chivvis said investigators are still unsure how many shots were fired, but those inside “reported hearing several gunshots.”
When authorities arrived at the scene, Hairston was gone, but police believe he may have traveled toward his last known address in Cascade.
Chivvis said he could not divulge the address or street where the shooting occurred because there are only two houses on the street.
“It’s a volatile situation, so we decided to leave it alone,” he said as an explanation of why the street where the shooting occurred was not given.
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect can contact police at (434) 793-0000 or by using the crime tips app CARE.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.