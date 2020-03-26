Authorities are searching for a suspect wanted in a shooting last week, the Danville Police Department reported Thursday.

Maurice D. Patterson, 32, is "considered armed and dangerous," police reported. He's wanted on charges including shooting from a moving vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with an incident on March 17.

The incident involved minor property damage, police reported. There were no injuries. 

Anyone with information on Patterson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911, Danville Crime Stoppers at (434) 793-0000 or use the crime tips app CARE.

