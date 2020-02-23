Authorities are investigating an early Sunday morning hit-and-run after a SUV crashed into a vacant house, the Danville Police Department reported.
It was a 911 call shortly before 12:30 a.m. that led emergency workers to the 400 block of Gay Street, police reported. There they found a gold Ford Escape, with the engine still running, that had crashed through the front door and was resting in the home's living room.
The driver fled the scene, police reported.
There were no injuries reported.
Authorities contacted the property manager about the damage and removed the SUV from the scene.
Police are still investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call (434) 793-0000 or use our crime tips app CARE.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.