Police: Recent overdoses linked to two men

The Danville Police Department report arresting two men in connection with a series of recent drug overdoses.
Matthew E. Trakas, 44, and Andreiu D. Barley, 25, have been charged with possession with intent to distribute drugs, the police department reports.
Danville police responded to six overdoses within the last 48 hours, with each case requiring medical treatment after the individuals ingested what they believed was heroin, a report states.
The police department asks that anyone with information on this case contact them through its CARE app to report crime tips at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818# or (434) 793-0000.
