More than a month after a March 4 homicide, Danville police have named the 29-year-old suspect.
Ladarius Tomas Jeffries, of Danville, is charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of Melvin Wayne Smith, 40, police reported Wednesday afternoon. Authorities arrested Jeffries on March 5 for an outstanding probation violation, but did not release his name then.
He remains in Danville City Jail without bond.
At 6:40 a.m. on a chilly March morning, emergency medical personnel arrived to find Smith on the front lawn of his 337 Summit Road home. He had been shot multiple times, Danville Police Department spokesman Lt. Richard Chivvis confirmed, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is continuing, police said.
