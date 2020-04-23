The Danville Police Department is looking for three individuals who spray painted graffiti on the Danville Salvation Army offices at Henry Street on Tuesday night.
Surveillance stills show the trio arrive from the direction of Keene Street around 11:15 p.m. and then leave by running toward North Main Street at 11:30 p.m.
The three wore hoodies, masks and gloves.
Area residents with home surveillance equipment are asked to review footage for that time frame and contact police if it shows anything about the incident.
Anyone with information can call (434) 793-0000 or through the CARE crime tips app.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.