Vandalism

The Danville Police Department is looking for three individuals who spray painted graffiti on the Danville Salvation Army offices at Henry Street on Tuesday night.

Surveillance stills show the trio arrive from the direction of Keene Street around 11:15 p.m. and then leave by running toward North Main Street at 11:30 p.m.

The three wore hoodies, masks and gloves.

Area residents with home surveillance equipment are asked to review footage for that time frame and contact police if it shows anything about the incident.

Anyone with information can call (434) 793-0000 or through the CARE crime tips app.

Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments