Police officers search for evidence of shots fired along Seeland Road in Danville on Tuesday afternoon.

Gunfire from vehicle rattles Danville neighborhood; bullets shatter windshields, but no injuries reported

Danville police are investigating a shooting that might have involved multiple vehicles on Seeland Road on Tuesday afternoon, but no injuries have been reported.

On Baskerville Court, investigators were seen examining a brown vehicle that appeared to have had its rear windshield shot out, but authorities would not confirm that it was involved in the incident.

Police would not release information about a suspect vehicle at this time.

“That’s what we’re working on now is if someone was specifically being targeted or if they were just randomly shooting,” Danville Police Sgt. Johnny West said.

