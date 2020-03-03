Danville police are investigating a shooting that might have involved multiple vehicles on Seeland Road on Tuesday afternoon, but no injuries have been reported.
On Baskerville Court, investigators were seen examining a brown vehicle that appeared to have had its rear windshield shot out, but authorities would not confirm that it was involved in the incident.
Police would not release information about a suspect vehicle at this time.
“That’s what we’re working on now is if someone was specifically being targeted or if they were just randomly shooting,” Danville Police Sgt. Johnny West said.
This story will be updated
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.