Danville police have identified the two people who died in a Wednesday evening car crash as a man and woman from Providence, North Carolina.
The man is Teddie Lee Hendrix, 74, and the woman is Wendy Michelle Meadows, 53, police report.
The crash happened at about 5 p.m. when a 2004 Nissan Altima — carrying Hendrix and Meadows — pulled off of Updike Place and into the path of a 2014 GMC Denali pickup truck on South Main Street.
Both Hendrix and Meadows died at the scene, police report. The driver of the pickup truck walked away without injuries.
The wreck remains under investigation, police report.
