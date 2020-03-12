Lucky's

Police are investigating a Wednesday morning homicide at Lucky's in Providence, North Carolina, just over the state line from Danville.

 Quashon Avent/Register & Bee

Authorities have named the man shot to death early Wednesday following what some witnesses described as a brawl at Lucky’s bar just across the state line in Providence, North Carolina.

Keith Hayes, 41, of Danville, is the man who died at the bar, located at 248 Gatewood Road, according to the Caswell County, North Carolina, Sheriff’s Office.

Arrested shortly after the incident was Damon Dewayne Lee, 42, of Danville, the sheriff’s office reports. He is being held at the Caswell County Detention Center without bond.

