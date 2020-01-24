A man was stabbed and suspect arrested after a "confrontation" between the pair at a hotel Friday afternoon, Danville police report.
It was about 1 p.m. when authorities were called to the Travel Inn on West Main Street in Danville, confirmed Danville Police Department Lt. Richard Chivvis. There was what Chivvis described as a "confrontation" between an employee of the hotel and another man who was staying there.
The employee was taken to Sovah Health-Danville for treatment of stab wounds, according to Chivvis. The injuries are not life threatening, he said.
The other man was taken into custody. Police did not immediately release the names or other details of the two men.
At 2:30 p.m., about half-a-dozen police vehicles were still in the vicinity, some across the road from the hotel.
This story will be updated.
