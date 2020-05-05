One person was injured and another arrested Tuesday afternoon following a crash that snarled traffic along Arnett Boulevard, police report.
An Xfinity van was traveling north on Arnett Boulevard when it struck a tan Toyota Camry turning right from Wendell Scott Drive, near Third Avenue West, just before 1:30 p.m., Danville police Lt. Scott Eanes said at the scene.
The Camry came to a stop in the southbound lanes of Arnett Boulevard, Eanes said, but the van continued forward before veering through the southbound lanes and down an embankment and into a wooded area.
For nearly an hour, a section of Arnett Boulevard was closed to traffic in both directions while police and other rescue crews tended to the scene.
The Danville Life Saving Crew transported the driver of the Camry to Sovah Health-Danville while police report charging the driver of the van with driving under the influence of drugs.
A police cruiser was traveling behind the van when the wreck and was able to react almost immediately, Eanes said.
It is unclear if speed played a factor in the wreck.
The van was towed away showing deployed airbags inside and a crumpled hood and an assortment of branches and leaves poking out through a crushed grill.
Eanes said the van's driver was not injured.
Police have yet to provide the names of anyone involved in the wreck.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.