A break-in where a Danville woman was tied up in her home, hit with a baseball bat and robbed has led to the arrest of two suspects, police report.
On Dec. 19, a Danville woman arrived at Sovah Health-Danville, with "a large laceration on the back of her head," Officer J.D. Dixon wrote in a criminal complaint filed in Danville General District Court.
The woman told police she was assaulted, tied up and hit in the head with a baseball bat at her Wagner Street home. After she was bound, two men took multiple items from her, including a gaming system, a laptop computer and jewelry, according to a search warrant filed in Danville Circuit Court.
Police arrested two men in relation to the incident: LaChristopher Lee Mays, 36, and Keith Wendell Starling, 44, both of Danville. Each are charged with grand larceny, with Mays receiving an additional charge of malicious wounding.
The woman "advised that the accused struck her in the face several times," Dixon wrote in the criminal complaint against Mays.
Capt. Matt Carter told the Danville Register & Bee that the robbery was not a home invasion, and was not a random act.
"There was an apparent association of at least one of the suspects and the victim," he said.
Both Mays and Starling are currently being held in the Danville City Jail. Their preliminary hearings are set for Feb. 6 in General District Court.
